Star of Manchester United-Real Madrid wasn't Ronaldo, it was Ronald McDonald

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't at the Real Madrid vs. Manchester United International Champions Cup match on Sunday night as he is on business in Asia, but do you know who was? Ronald McDonald. The McDonald's mascot actually walked the teams out and shook hands with the players. Take a look:

Here he is meeting the players:

And here's video:

And of course, people jokingly got him confused with Marouane Fellaini:

I never, ever thought I'd see that. What's next? Hamburglar signing the national anthem with Marc Anthony before El Clasico in Miami this Saturday?