Star of Manchester United-Real Madrid wasn't Ronaldo, it was Ronald McDonald
The McDonald's mascot walked the teams out and stole the show
Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't at the Real Madrid vs. Manchester United International Champions Cup match on Sunday night as he is on business in Asia, but do you know who was? Ronald McDonald. The McDonald's mascot actually walked the teams out and shook hands with the players. Take a look:
Here he is meeting the players:
And here's video:
And of course, people jokingly got him confused with Marouane Fellaini:
I never, ever thought I'd see that. What's next? Hamburglar signing the national anthem with Marc Anthony before El Clasico in Miami this Saturday?
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Pique on social media: Neymar is staying
Neymar's Barca teammate seems confident the player is staying
-
Gold Cup schedule, standings, scores
The U.S. and Mexico are, as expected, the favorites
-
Mexico vs. Jamaica preview
The winner moves on to face the United States in the final on Wednesday
-
Jamaica upsets Mexico at Gold Cup
Jamaica reached its second consecutive final with a late stunner
-
WATCH: Dempsey sets up Alitdore
This was quite the moment for the Americans
-
Altidore lifts USA past Costa Rica
This was the biggest statement of the cup for USA
Add a Comment