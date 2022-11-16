If the U.S. Men's National Team was looking for a sign ahead of the 2022 World Cup, they have a few good ones to look at. Fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso, known for his extra positive attitude, sent a few messages to the team ahead of the team heading to Qatar.

"Like most M. Night completists, I believe in signs. Go get 'em, boys!" Lasso wrote on Twitter.

Lasso -- played by Jason Sudekis, who coaches English team AFC Richmond in the Apple TV series Ted Lasso, first appear in 2013 as part of a series of NBC Sports commercials promoting their Premier League coverage. Lasso used to be a successful American football coach who got hired as a soccer coach overseas, although he had no experience with the type of football in which you kick the ball. He might not understand what the offside rule is yet, but Lasso's strategy to help his team succeed is to "believe in believe."

Billboards all over the country offer personalized motivational messages to members of the U.S. soccer team, including head coach Gregg Berhalter. They're clever, funny and a bit cheesy but definitely inspiring.

"Coach Gregg," reads one billboard. "Everything is a little extra in Chicago. From pizzas that need their own elevators to the only bean that's too big to fit up your nose. Even you, with that extra 'G' at the end of your name... I just know you and your extra "G" are ggonna take those fellas all the way. Maybe even earn yourself a third 'G' at the end for being so Gregggcellent."

Some messages were on the side of buildings, some were at local schools, and some were even on barns. The one for midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who also plays for Premier League club Leeds United, was behind Kirbys Mills barn in New Jersey. That message was strategically placed there so Lasso could make a joke about how Aaronson was "barn to be on the USMNT."

That was not Lasso's only attempt at clever word play. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie got a message about how even though he is from Little Elm, Texas, there is nothing small about the way he plays the game. Here is that one, and a few other billboards across the US:

The USMNT arrived to Qatar this week and already had its first practice at their official training site in Doha, Al Gharafa SC Stadium. The team is made up of several young players led by forward Christian Pulisic.

According to US Soccer, the US has the second-youngest World Cup roster with an average age of 25 years and 175 days. Defender DeAndre Yedlin -- who made his World Cup debut as a 20-year-old at Brazil 2014 -- is the lone World Cup veteran in the squad. The players might be young, but at least they've already gotten a good dose of motivation from coach Lasso.

The USMNT is kicking off the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21 when they take on Wales at 2:00 p.m. ET. For a full World Cup schedule click here.