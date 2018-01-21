LOOK: The atmosphere at a Dutch soccer practice will blow your mind
They do it big at Ajax, and here's a big example
There's a big match coming up on Sunday in the Eredivisie when Ajax faces Feyenoord, and the Ajax fans are definitely ready. So much so that during Saturday's training session, they were out in full force like you wouldn't believe.
Take a look:
Then they took it to another level with the flairs:
Mind you, this is a practice. Not a game, but practice.
That's love for the badge, admiration for the club and no better motivation for the players. Well done Ajax fans, well done.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Depor preview
Real is in fourth place in the league and far from where it wants to be
-
Tottenham vs. Southampton preview
The Spurs face a tricky test as their coach faces his former club
-
Barcelona vs. Real Betis preview
The Catalan club is coming off a midweek loss in the Copa del Rey
-
Alexis Sanchez transfer latest
The Chilean has traveled to Manchester and is expected to join United soon
-
PSG vs. Lyon preview
The Parisians are in first place and nine points clear
-
Southampton vs. Tottenham odds, picks
David Sumpter's proven Soccerbot model just locked in a play for Sunday's Premier League m...
Add a Comment