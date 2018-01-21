LOOK: The atmosphere at a Dutch soccer practice will blow your mind

They do it big at Ajax, and here's a big example

There's a big match coming up on Sunday in the Eredivisie when Ajax faces Feyenoord, and the Ajax fans are definitely ready. So much so that during Saturday's training session, they were out in full force like you wouldn't believe.

Take a look:

Then they took it to another level with the flairs:

Mind you, this is a practice. Not a game, but practice.

via GIPHY

That's love for the badge, admiration for the club and no better motivation for the players. Well done Ajax fans, well done.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

