LOOK: The atmosphere at a Dutch soccer practice will blow your mind

There's a big match coming up on Sunday in the Eredivisie when Ajax faces Feyenoord, and the Ajax fans are definitely ready. So much so that during Saturday's training session, they were out in full force like you wouldn't believe.

Take a look:

90 minuten lang voor onze club uit Amsterdam. #ajafey pic.twitter.com/8NyJlDUeXg — Ajax Life (@ajaxlife) January 20, 2018

Then they took it to another level with the flairs:

Mind you, this is a practice. Not a game, but practice.

That's love for the badge, admiration for the club and no better motivation for the players. Well done Ajax fans, well done.