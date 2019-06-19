LOOK: USA Soccer's Gyasi Zardes scores with his face in Gold Cup win over Guyana
Keeping your eye on the ball really does pay off
There was some good and some bad from the U.S. men's national team in Tuesday night's 2019 Gold Cup opener, with the Americans ultimately triumphing over Guyana, 4-0, thanks to a strong debut from Tyler Boyd. There was also some wackiness.
Gyasi Zardes, who plays for the Columbus Crew in MLS, finished the victory with one of the team's four goals. In the box score, he extended the Americans' lead to 3-0 with a deflection of teammate Paul Arriola's laser of a shot. The only catch? He deflected it unknowingly with his face.
Arriola's shot actually first struck the head of Guyana defender Terence Vancooten, then bounced immediately to Zardes' head and into the net. (Is this what they meant by, "Keep your head in the game?")
Zardes' teammates soaked up the moment, celebrating the fluke score and, particularly, Zardes for enduring a screaming shot to the face. But moving forward, it remains to be seen just how much involvement Zardes himself will have in Gregg Berhalter's plans. As CBS Sports' Roger Gonzalez noted following Tuesday's win, the forward was "not super involved and seems better suited as depth on the wing."
You can watch the USMNT in the Gold Cup on fuboTV (try for free).
-
Women's World Cup's top scorers
Morgan will try to retake the Golden Boot lead on Thursday vs. Sweden
-
Mexico vs. Canada preview
El Tri face their toughest group stage game on Wednesday
-
Argentina vs. Paraguay preview
Messi and company are looking to bounce back after a disappointing showing against Colombia...
-
England vs. Japan preview
A draw will be enough for England to win the group
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on June 7 in Paris
-
Women's World Cup standings, bracket
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?