LOOK: Usain Bolt breaks out celebration moves after scoring his first two goals in pro soccer

Usain Bolt may be known for his blazing track speed, but on Friday in Australia, the world-class sprinter was known more for his scoring ability on the soccer field.

More than a month after he made his long-anticipated professional soccer debut, the retired Olympic superstar found the net for the first time as a member of the A-League Central Coast Mariners, as CBS News reported, scoring not one but two goals against Australian all-stars on Friday night.

Donning a No. 95 jersey in honor of his world-record 9.58-second 100-meter dash, the longtime Jamaican runner appeared in the Mariners' final 2018 exhibition as part of his trial with the A-League club, and he made the highlight reel with a left-footed strike, not to mention an unguarded tapper to help Central Coast go up 4-0 before being substituted with 15 minutes to play.

Bolt's debut with the Mariners back on Aug. 31 was punctuated by a rough first touch, but on Friday night in Australia, the former Olympic superstar and eight-time gold medalist was all smiles. He broke out his signature pointing pose after knocking in his first goal, then delivered a Fortnite dance for his second, telling the media afterward that "scoring a goal in your first proper match, it's a big deal."

BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡️



That's two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don't think limits! #CCMFC 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0NeIH9i49V — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018

"I'm happy I could come here and show the world I'm improving," he said after Friday's performance.

Bolt's big night came during the Mariners' final exhibition before this year's regular season, but it marks a noted step forward for the longtime sprinter on the soccer field.

As CBS News noted, he's still in the process of attempting to make Central Coast's roster:

Bolt said he hoped to sit down with the Central Coast coaching staff next week to discuss his future with the team. He was in the starting lineup against a second-tier National Premier League combined team representing Sydney's southwest region.

Since retiring after the 2017 World Championships, Bolt has talked repeatedly about fulfilling his dreams of playing professional soccer. With his sights set on the Premier League, particularly Manchester United, the 32-year-old Jamaican icon trained with Norway's Strømsgodset Toppfotball and Germany's Borussia Dortmund this year before joining the Mariners. Bolt has even suggested before that he's had talks with Manchester United about a future role with the team.