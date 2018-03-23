LOOK: Usain Bolt scores a goal with header in first Dortmund training session
Bolt's much-anticipated publicity stunt seems to be going well
Warning: Heavy sarcastic quotation marks will be used throughout this article. Usain Bolt seems to be having a good time trying to start his soccer career. The retired track Olympian has become the scrapper on the pitch, "training" with "Borussia Dortmund" on Friday and "scoring" a "goal" in his first showing. The goal came on a header in a scrimmage. You could say that Bolt is a bit excited about his debut.
Bolt has aspirations of being a soccer star, and he's been talking about this for a while. Both Dortmund and Bolt are sponsored by Puma, hence the crossover. Who knows though? Maybe Bolt will mess around and make a professional soccer club. He probably won't, but he's taking things a day at a time.
Bolt drew quite the crowd for his "debut."
And to be fair, his goal was pretty impressive, even with minimal keeper effort.
Just listen to that announcer get hyped about a goal in practice.
Bolt also buried a shootout shot, catching the keeper "guessing" wrong.
All kidding aside, it was a pretty good showing from Bolt for someone that's playing a completely different sport. He's serious about this -- he wants to play soccer professionally. We've seen crazier crossovers in the past, so who knows? Maybe something will come of this eventually. In the meantime, Bolt will just have to keep grinding.
Perhaps more importantly, this guy is living his best life. He's attending tennis matches, Formula 1 races and now he's trying out for a soccer team. Usain Bolt is better than anyone, and he shouldn't be made fun of for doing what he wants. I'm honestly just jealous at this point.
-
Ibra, best MLS signing of all time?
Is Ibrahimovic the best signing in league history?
-
Ibrahimovic takes out LA Times ad
Zlatan's ad in The Los Angeles Times is a perfect encapsulation of what Galaxy fans should...
-
Brazil vs. Russia preview
A Neymar-less Brazil squad will square off against the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
-
Argentina vs. Italy preview
The two talented national teams meet up in Manchester for a friendly
-
Germany vs. Spain preview
It's the last two World Cup winners facing off in a big-time friendly
-
Ibra to MLS? Here's the best fit
It looks like he'll be headed to Los Angeles, as has been anticipated for some time