LOOK: Usain Bolt scores his first two goals in pro soccer and breaks out his celebration moves

More than a month after his long-speculated professional soccer career got underway, Usain Bolt has finally found the net, scoring not one but two goals against Australian all-stars on Friday night.

Donning a No. 95 jersey in honor of his world-record 9.58-second 100-meter dash, as Sports Illustrated noted, the retired Jamaican sprinter appeared in the Central Coast Mariners' final 2018 exhibition as part of his trial with the Australian A-League club, and he made the highlight reel with a left-footed strike, not to mention an unguarded tapper to help Central Coast go up 4-0.

Bolt's debut with the Mariners back on Aug. 31 was punctuated by a rough first touch, but on Friday night in Australia, the former Olympic superstar and eight-time gold medalist was all smiles. He broke out his signature pointing pose after knocking in his first goal, then delivered a Fortnite dance for his second, telling the media afterward that "scoring a goal in your first proper match, it's a big deal."

BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡️



"I'm happy I could come here and show the world I'm improving," he said after Friday's performance.

Bolt's big night came during the Mariners' final exhibition before this year's regular season, but it marks a noted step forward for the longtime sprinter on the soccer field.

Since retiring after the 2017 World Championships, Bolt has talked repeatedly about fulfilling his dreams of playing professional soccer. With his sights set on the Premier League, particularly Manchester United, the 32-year-old Jamaican icon trained with Norway's Strømsgodset Toppfotball and Germany's Borussia Dortmund this year before joining the Mariners. Bolt has even suggested before that he's had talks with Manchester United about a future role with the team.