LOOK: USMNT star Christian Pulisic receives wild Nike Reese's Pieces soccer cleats

Growing up in Hershey, Pa., Christian Pulisic is no stranger to one of the biggest family attractions on the east coast, Hershey Park. And now, the United States men's national team star and Borussia Dortmund man in joining forces with The Hershey Company.

As part of a partnership with Hersey, Pulisic was in New York City on Thursday at Hershey's Chocolate World in Times Square with the launch of the Reese's Outrageous candy bar. And while at the event, which begins at 3 p.m., Pulisic will be presented with a pair of Nike Reese's-inspired cleats. They are Nike Mercurial Vapor 360s featuring a chocolate drip and Reese's Pieces design.

Take a look:

Those are some pretty slick boots. Submitted

Here's a close-up look at the back:

These are some wild boots with his initials and number on the back. Submitted

"It's a dream come true for me," Pulisic told CBS Sports. "Being born and raised there, it's incredible to me ... It's really amazing."



"I've had season passes every summer going to Hershey Park. I think everybody that worked there knew me ... I've been there more than anybody else I know."

These custom cleats were designed by The Shoe Surgeon.

"It's not very often that a superstar hails from your own backyard. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome Christian to the Hershey team and look forward to our partnership and following his illustrious career both on and off the field," said Suzanne Jones, vice president of the Hershey Experience.

Now, there are rules against Pulisic using cleats like these in any match. But he hopes to be able to use them at some point. At the very least, he said he'd like keep them as a memento.

We spoke to Pulisic before he had seen the cleats, but he said, "If I like them, it might be hard to keep me out of them."

If you like them and want to cop your own pair, that's unfortunately not going to be possible. They will not be on sale to the public, and only 11 of them were made.