With just over 20 minutes having passed into Vancouver Whitecaps FC's match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, Vancouver forward Yordy Reyna had all but guaranteed himself a goal. All he had to do was dribble the ball down a wide-open field towards a lone goalkeeper that stood in his way for that to happen.

But then something got in the way of his goal. He saw his teammate Cristian Dájome on his left and thought it'd be a good idea to lay the ball off to him for an even better shot at scoring with an open net. In slowing down for the pass, Reyna allowed Earthquakes defenders to catch up and heroically intercept the pass, preventing either Whitecaps player from scoring. Unfortunately, this act of defense didn't stop the ball from going into the net, and Judson was credited with the own goal.

This wouldn't be the only example of shoddy defending from San Jose. Later on in the match, the beings in charge of the universe decided to turn up the dial labeled MLS Nonsense to set up a situation for the Whitecaps to go up 3-1 on their opponents.

This was thanks to a poor pass from keeper Daniel Vega, which made its way to the feet of David Milinkovic. The Frenchman passed it to Cristian Dájome, who finally got his name on the score sheet for the evening.

If you've ever wondered where the jokes about MLS come from, look no further than this game.