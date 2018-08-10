LOOK: Villarreal decided to unveil Santi Cazorla to its fans with some smoke and magic
The ex-Arsenal midfielder's arrival to Villarreal was something
Santi Cazorla is back with La Liga's Villarreal for his third stint with the team, and the squad went all in on his first appearance in the yellow jersey since 2011. The 33-year-old ex-Arsenal midfielder was introduced Friday, and boy was his introduction extra. But he is "The Little Magician."
Cazorla, coming off of an ankle surgery that's kept him out since October 2016, got a fitting RoboCop-esque reveal.
If nothing else, it was very nice of Kevin de Bruyne to take the time to welcome Cazorla to Villarreal.
If anyone ever tells you that La Liga has gotten too dramatic... Well... This clip makes that pretty hard to argue against. As you can imagine, Twitter had a bit of fun with the reveal.
So, Barcelona and Real Madrid, where are your smoke show introductions? Point: Villarreal.
All things considered, it's a cool way to introduce Cazorla, if over the top. He was an important player for 2016 Arsenal, and he didn't play any Premier League matches in the 2017-18 season. He's made it a point to improve his fitness, so maybe Villarreal can be a fresh start for him. The team finished fifth in La Liga last season, just five points back of Sevilla for fourth place.
This is an interesting beginning with his new team. Now it's up to Cazorla to live up to the hype and help Villarreal claw its way up the standings.
