The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is already taking criticism before the tournament even begins. Some fans have already arrived in the country to find that their accommodations are not quite as advertised.

With a shortage of hotel space near the stadiums in Qatar, fans have the option of staying in tents in the fan village. Unfortunately for those making the trip, the tents look incredibly underwhelming, according to a video that went viral on social media.

In the video, one person shared a firsthand look at the accommodations in Qatar. The fan village consists of tents as far as the eye can see, and the inside consists of two plain beds with a small shelf in between them.

In addition to the fan village, there have been concerns about the actual game day experience in the stadiums. During a trial run at Lusail Stadium, the venue for the World Cup final, there were a myriad of issues. Among the problems were a shortage of water, a lack of air conditioning, inadequate transportation to and from the stadium, and too few bathrooms.

The 2022 World Cup has come under fire since FIFA awarded the event to Qatar 2010. Since then, Qatar has been criticized over human rights concerns brought on by the treatment of the migrant workers who helped build the infrastructure for the event. Additionally, Qatar's laws prohibiting same-sex marriage have also been the source fo condemnation.

With so much controversy surrounding the World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino sent a letter to the 32 participating countries asking them not to bring attention to the politics of the event.

In the letter, Infantino requested that the players avoid pulling the spotlight from soccer to political issues.

"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world," Infantino wrote. "But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists."

Infantino also went on to write that FIFA is not in the business of giving "moral lessons to the rest of the world."

The World Cup will begin on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a match between Qatar and Ecuador.