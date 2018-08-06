LOOK: West Brom's new mascot is a boiler and it is absolutely incredible
'Boiler Man' is the hero West Brom needs
There's a new star on the pitch this season for West Brom, and that star has taken shape in very unexpected form: A household appliance with arms and legs.
The team debuted a new mascot over the weekend during their season-opener in the EFL Championship and he has taken the football world by storm. That mascot? "Boiler Man," an aptly named man who is also -- get this -- a boiler.
Oh, hell yeah. That sure is a boiler alright.
The new mascot comes after West Brom signed a two-year sponsorship agreement with Ideal Boilers in May. The company is also the main sponsor on West Brom's jerseys.
But that's not important. What's important is that football fans now get to witness a literal walking home appliance strut his stuff on gameday.
That's just the kind of acquisition West Brom needs after being relegated from the English Premier League last season. Their second-tier EFL Championship debut wasn't the greatest -- they lost to Bolton, 2-1 -- but they should start to heat up soon.
