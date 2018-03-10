LOOK: West Ham fans protest ownership by entering field and it doesn't end well

Things aren't great at West Ham United at the moment. The Hammers have lost 14 matches and are in 16th place in the Premier League, right above the relegation zone. They could very well be out of the Premier League come May if they don't turn things around.

After a fantastic 2015-16 season where they finished seventh, things have gone down hill big time, with important players like Dimitri Payet leaving and the club just struggling to find consistency. And it all boiled over on Saturday in London.

During a horrific 3-0 loss at home to Burnley, on a day fans were already protesting ownership with signs like "$old a dream, given a nightmare," things got wild. Fans repeatedly entered the pitch; one even clashed with club captain Mark Noble, and another fan put the corner flag at midfield.

Take a look:

The West Ham v. Burnley match was interrupted multiple times due to fan troubles involving West Ham fans. pic.twitter.com/qST8z7GfsM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 10, 2018

And here's Noble getting into it with a fan:

The absolute state of West Ham right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/KyCrbAgCNY — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) March 10, 2018

Tense stuff. Fans are upset with owners David Sullivan and David Gold and the direction the club is headed, and they weren't afraid to make their voices heard. But when it comes to safety, it seems as if security really didn't do its job during this one as so many fans got onto the field.

Maybe this will make the ownership listen, but it doesn't feel like the right way to go about it.

Shortly after the game ended, the club released an official statement :

"West Ham United have immediately launched a full and thorough investigation into the incidents which marred the second half of today's match and are committed to taking decisive and appropriate action. An emergency meeting has been called with all London Stadium stakeholders. There will be no further comment at this time."

In the end, West Ham is just a big, old mess with so much on the line. Something like this probably won't help.