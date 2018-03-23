LOOK: Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces his MLS L.A. Galaxy arrival in the most Zlatan way ever
Zlatan's ad in The Los Angeles Times is a perfect encapsulation of what Galaxy fans should expect
The Los Angeles Galaxy are on the verge of announcing the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but before the club does so, the player decided to do what he does best -- leave the world amazed at just how freaking awesome he is.
The superstar striker left Manchester United on Thursday, and by Friday morning he had a full-page ad in The Los Angeles Times with the most Zlatan message ever. Look:
"Dear Los Angeles.
"You're welcome."
What a legend. This is a guy, that not only is he one of the best players in the world when healthy and has been over the last decade, he's as amazing with what he says and does off the pitch as what he does on it.
For some context and evidence of his unique ... let's call it, charm, enjoy this video of some of his greatest Zlatan moments:
Welcome to America, Ibra. Hold on tight, because this is going to be a wild ride.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Messi gets advice from Oprah
Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey are Messi fans
-
Mexico vs. Iceland preview
El Tri faces a stiff test against another World Cup participant
-
Argentina vs. Italy preview
The two talented national teams meet up in Manchester for a friendly
-
Portugal vs. Egypt preview
It's another big-time friendly between two teams that'll play at the World Cup
-
Germany vs. Spain preview
It's the last two World Cup winners facing off in a big-time friendly
-
Brazil vs. Russia preview
A Neymar-less Brazil squad will square off against the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup