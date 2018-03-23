LOOK: Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces his MLS L.A. Galaxy arrival in the most Zlatan way ever

The Los Angeles Galaxy are on the verge of announcing the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but before the club does so, the player decided to do what he does best -- leave the world amazed at just how freaking awesome he is.

The superstar striker left Manchester United on Thursday, and by Friday morning he had a full-page ad in The Los Angeles Times with the most Zlatan message ever. Look:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken out a full page advert in the @latimes announcing his arrival at LA Galaxy. Classic Zlatan. pic.twitter.com/TeFXM2De7e — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) March 23, 2018

"Dear Los Angeles.

"You're welcome."

What a legend. This is a guy, that not only is he one of the best players in the world when healthy and has been over the last decade, he's as amazing with what he says and does off the pitch as what he does on it.

For some context and evidence of his unique ... let's call it, charm, enjoy this video of some of his greatest Zlatan moments:

Welcome to America, Ibra. Hold on tight, because this is going to be a wild ride.