It may have taken until extra time, but Denis Bouanga wouldn't be denied in front of his home fans to push Los Angeles FC to a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup with a 2-1 victory in extra time.

After a massive header from Igor Jesus at the end of regulation canceled out a penalty by former LAFC man Brian Rodriguez to force extra time, Bouanga led the Black and Gold to victory, joining the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami as the MLS representatives in the expanded Club World Cup. Winning this game has netted LAFC almost $10 million in prize money, and they'll also get a chance to earn more based on their performance in the tournament.

The Black and Gold will participate in Group D alongside Chelsea, Flamengo, and Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

It was a cagey first half between the two teams in front of a pro Club America crowd in Los Angeles. With how much was at stake with a berth in the Club World Cup on the line, it makes sense why most of the game was played in the midfield, with each being able to neutralize the other. Both teams looked to make adjustments in the second half of play, but one mistake from Marco Delgado seemed like it would hand the match to America.

Fouling their captain, Erick Sanchez, just inside the box, Delgado conceded a penalty that America wouldn't miss. The Black and Gold went on to make offensive substitutions to push the pace after allowing that goal, and they paid off with their talisman, Denis Bouanga, assisting Igor Jesus from a corner kick in the 89th minute to force extra time.

After making attacking changes to push for their equalizer, LAFC were set to keep their feet on the gas in extra time, and it paid off, dominating the chances in the match. LAFC outshot Club America 19 to nine, putting eight shots on target while being the only team to score from open play during the match.

Replacing Club Leon, who were removed from the Club World Cup due to not complying with multi club ownership rules, LAFC won't have much time to prepare for the tournament, which kicks off on June 14. Club Leon and Pachuca are both owned by the Pachuca group, and while there were plans to sell one, those didn't materialize in time. The first game for LAFC will be on June 16, facing Chelsea, and preparation will need to begin immediately. A special transfer window will open from June 1 until June 10 so that teams participating in the Club World Cup can bolster their squads, but given Major League Soccer roster constraints, LAFC won't be able to add as much as some of the other teams taking part in the tournament.

But for now, they won't be thinking about that, as this is a groundbreaking moment for a club that has only been in existence since 2018. They'll be able to rub shoulders with clubs that have massive histories like Chelsea and get to show what they can do on the global stage alongside the other 32 teams taking part in the CWC this summer.