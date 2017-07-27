Los Angeles FC hires former USMNT coach Bob Bradley as first ever manager

On the day the Los Angeles Galaxy fired their coach, the other soccer team from the City of Angels landed their first coach.

Los Angeles FC hired Bob Bradley, former Premier League and U.S. men's national team boss, to be the club's inaugural manager on Thursday.

The team broke the news with video of Bradley in black and gold Los Angeles gear.

LAFC will be joining the LA Galaxy in Los Angeles at the start of the 2018 MLS season and boast an ownership group that includes Will Ferrell, Magic Johnson, Nomar Garciaparra, Mia Hamm and others.

Before joining Swansea City in 2016, Bradley had an extremely successful career as an MLS coach, so fans are deservedly excited about the hire. Bradley last coached in MLS back in 2005 under the New York-New Jersey Metrostars (now the New York Red Bulls). Bob's son, Michael, who is fresh off winning the Gold Cup for the United States, currently plays for Toronto FC.

Bradley's tenure at Swansea didn't go well, managing just 11 matches, winning only two of them before he was fired. To be fair, he was put in a tough spot, with a weak squad and tasked with staving off relegation. He's a good fit for MLS, and he knows what it takes to get an expansion team going. He led the Chicago Fire to the MLS Cup and U.S. Open Cup titles in their first year back in 1998.