Los Angeles FC and Club America will meet in a 10 million dollar game on Saturday with a place in the Club World Cup on the line. After Club Leon were removed from the tournament due to multi-club ownership rules, FIFA has created a one-match playoff to determine the final spot in Group D alongside Chelsea, Flamengo, and Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

These teams were chosen due to LAFC being runners up in the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup to Leon, while Club America are currently the top-ranked team in the FIFA Club World Cup confederations rankings. It'll be a tense affair at BMO Stadium with so much on the line, but behind a sell out crowd, the Black and Gold will have plenty of support to push them forward. Two MLS sides, Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders, are already in the tournament alongside two Liga MX sides in Monterrey and CF Pachuca, so the winner of this match will determine which league gets three representatives.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs. Club America, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

: BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Live stream: DAZN USA

DAZN USA Odds: LAFC +150; Drwa +220; Club America +165

Last meeting

These two teams met during preseason play with LAFC winning that game 2-1 back in February. LAFC's talisman Denis Bouanga, found the back of the net in that game, and they'll need him to do that again if they are to make it to the Club World Cup. While it was a friendly, Club America did play their top players. LAFC has also had a good record facing Liga MX sides with five wins, five draws, and one loss. LAFC has also faced America in Concacaf Champions Cup play with the Black and Gold winning 3-1 back in 2020.

Predicted lineups

LAFC: Hugo Lloris, Ryan Hollingshead, Aaron Long, Eddie Segura, Sergi Palencia, Marco Delgado, Igor Jesus, Frankie AMaya, Denis Bouanga, Oliver Giroud, Nathan Ordaz

Club America: Luis Malagon, Cristian Borja, Sebastian Caceres, Ramon Juarez, Israel Reyes, Kevin ALvarez, Alvaro Fildalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Erick Sanchez, Henry Martin, Alex Zendejas

Player to watch

Denis Bouanga, LAFC: Club America's goal is clear. Stop Denis Bouanga and they have a good chance of winning this game. The issue is that's easier said than done with Bouanga scoring 48 regular season goals in only 84 games for the Black and Gold. He also shines when the lights get brighter, with eight goals in 12 playoff matches. With America looking to shadow him during the match, it will also provide more of an opportunity for the rest of LAFC's attack to get into space. Already playing in front of their home fans, LAFC will receive a boost in the match which will keep eyes on Bouanga for the clash.

Storyline to watch

Will Steve Cherundolo's departure impact things?: In an announcement that rocked MLS, LAFC's coach announced that he'll be stepping down at the end of the season. Considering that the Black and Gold already struggled in their last match, a 2-2 draw with CF Montreal, they haven't been playing to their high expectations and are currently sixth in the Western Conference. They've been able to score, but finding a defensive balance is where things have fallen short.

Facing off with Henry Martin and an America attack that can put pressure on the best teams in Concacaf, the Black and Gold will need to come prepared. LAFC have won the MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cup with LAFC but this is one of the highest stakes matches that he'll have ever managed, despite there not being tangible silverware on the end.

Prediction

Denis Bouanga is inevitable, and that'll be enough to guide LAFC to a berth in the Club World Cup. Already losing in the Liga MX Clausura final, this has been a disappointing season for America so far but they won't be able to turn that around with a CWC berth as Cherundolo earns an opportunity to leave Los Angeles on a high note. Pick: LAFC 2, Club America 1

