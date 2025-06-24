Flamengo may already be through Group D as group winners, while Los Angeles FC has been eliminated from advancing in the Club World Cup, but that doesn't mean that there isn't still plenty to play for in the match, as pride and prize money is on the line. LAFC could become only the second MLS team to pick up a win in the competition if they topple Flamengo and would add two million dollars to their share of the prize pool.

Even a draw would add a million, which is a significant sum. For Flamengo, it's a chance to keep their good form going and emerge from the group with a perfect record. Only allowing one goal in the competition so far, they've gone about their business under Filipe Luis with grit, determination, and no shortage of skill.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch LAFC vs. Flamengo, odds

Date : Tuesday, June 24 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 24 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: LAFC +320; Draw +250; Flamengo -120

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Player to watch

Wesley, Flamengo: Among the young players who are showing what they can do during this tournament, Wesley has been someone turning heads. Only 21 and getting called up to the Brazil senior national team, the right back has grown by leaps and bounds. Learning from players like Danilo, he's getting better at choosing his spots to get forward to ensure the team defense is set up as well as possible, and if he can continue to balance that, it's only a matter of time until bigger clubs are circling.

Storyline to watch

Can LAFC turn pride into results?: Being a team that got into the tournament via a playoff, the Black and Gold will have wanted to have better results playing so far. Missing a chance to get a point in their last match with Denis Bouanga missing a penalty, it shows the fine margins of a tournament of this nature. Despite being eliminated, LAFC has a chance to make club history in their last match of the tournament and will want to be up for that.

Prediction

As Flamengo ensures that they don't pick up injuries ahead of the knockout stage, LAFC will use that as an opportunity to secure a point, ending their Club World Cup run on a high note. Pick: LAFC 1, Flamengo 1

