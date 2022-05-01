Two of the top teams in MLS' Western Conference square off in what should be a tight affair. Steve Cherundolo has pushed all of the right buttons during his first season in charge of Los Angeles FC but they'll need a victory to take back the top spot in the West from Austin FC. LAFC has one of the best defenses in the league, allowing only eight goals so far and they'll feel good facing a Minnesota team that has struggled to score at times.

Adrian Heath has changed the style for the Loons this season as in years past they've been an open-attacking side sometimes exposing their defense, but they've dialed things back this year. While Minnesota haas only scored 11 goals, the defense led by keeper Dayne St. Clair has only allowed six, a mark good for being the best defense in the league.

The attack is led by Emanuel Reynoso whose two goals and three assists account for almost half of the team's scoring output. Tracking his movements will be critical for Kellyn Acosta and Ilie Sanchez but Heath would like to make the attack less predictable saying,

"Our defensive shape has been pretty good all season. I think that it's probably been in the attacking areas that there have been question marks asked and a bit more concern from us," Heat said. "In terms of defending as a group, that's never been in question. Obviously, our goalkeepers have been excellent this year, and Boxy (Michael Boxall) and Dibassy (Bakaye Dibassy) are so experienced, and whoever has come in at fullback has really contributed. It's been a really good team effort. The days of just isolating the back four have gone. This is a 10-man defensive shape and a 10-man attacking shape. Everybody contributes on both sides of the ball."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, May 1 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 1 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Banc of California Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

: Banc of California Stadium -- Los Angeles, California TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: LAFC -210; Draw + 350; Minnesota United +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team News

LAFC: Injuries are mounting for LAFC. Doneil Henry is questionable with a hamstring injury but Erik Dunas, Julian Gaines, Eddie Segura, Brian Rodriguez, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi will all miss the match with injuries. As weeks begin to get compressed due to US Open Cup matches on the horizon, Cherundolo will need to figure out how to keep his squad fresh.

Minnesota United: The Loons will be without their midfield anchor Will Trapp as he is suspended due to yellow card accumulation only eight games into the season.

Prediction

Carlos Vela finds the scoresheet for LAFC but the points will be shared as they have a tough time breaking down Minnesota's defense. Pick: LAFC 1, Minnesota United 1