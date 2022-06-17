Two of the best teams in MLS face off Saturday in a Western Conference showdown between the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC. LAFC (9-2-3) sits atop the West and has scored the most goals in MLS. Seattle (6-1-6) is seventh in the conference but won the Concacaf Champions League in May and is now set to focus on domestic success. Seattle was the first American team to win that Concacaf title. The Sounders were the preseason favorite to win the MLS title and are coming on strong after injuries and the distraction of the cup competition led to a slow start. They crushed the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Tuesday, while LAFC hasn't played since a 3-2 win against the San Jose Earthquakes on May 28.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle. Caesars Sportsbook lists Seattle as the +125 favorite (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC odds. LAFC is the +210 underdog, a draw is priced at +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Seattle vs. LAFC spread: Sounders -0.5 (+120)

Seattle vs. LAFC over-under: 2.5 goals

Seattle vs. LAFC money line: Sounders +125, LAFC +210, Draw +250

SEA: Seattle has scored 10 of its 19 goals in the past five games

LAFC: LAFC has given up two goals in four of its past five matches

Why you should back the Seattle Sounders

The Sounders will be focused and ready to make a statement in front of their home fans. Just two of their six losses have come at home, where they have scored 12 goals and conceded six. Nicolas Lodeiro (three goals, three assists) is fully fit and leading a surging attack. Lodeiro put the Sounders on the board with an early penalty in the win against Vancouver. USMNT players Jordan Morris (three goals) and Christian Roldan (two goals, two assists) also have returned from international duty to bolster the team.

The Sounders have been one of the league's top teams for a few years, winning the 2019 title, losing in the final in 2020 and bowing out early due to injuries last year. They have lost once in the past five home meetings between these teams, outscoring LAFC 9-3 in those games.

Why you should back LAFC

Los Angeles has been the most prolific scoring team in the league, posting a plus-13 goal differential, compared to plus-3 for the Sounders. The Black and Gold have scored in all but one game so far, and 13 different players have at least one goal. The team hopes star striker Carlos Vela (six goals) will be recovered from a thigh injury in time for the match. The team made some key additions in the offseason, including Kellyn Acosta, Franco Escobar and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Crepeau has four clean sheets, and two of those have come away from home. Cristian Arango, who came over from Colombian squad Milionarios midway through last season, scored his third goal of the season against San Jose. Brian Rodriguez scored his second in that game, and Ryan Hollingshead got his fourth. Hollingshead has been a surprise contributor from the defense, with his four goals coming in 11 games (eight starts). LAFC leads the league with 78 shots on target, while Seattle has the sixth-fewest with 52.

