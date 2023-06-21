Two of the top teams in the Western Conference collide Wednesday as reigning MLS Cup champion Los Angeles FC host the Seattle Sounders. LAFC (8-5-3) are even in points with first-place St. Louis City but trail in goal differential, while Seattle (8-4-6) are one point behind both clubs. Los Angeles edged Sporting KC 2-1 on Saturday, but the Sounders have been idle since battling Charlotte FC to a 3-3 draw on June 10. The sides played to a 0-0 draw at Seattle in their first meeting of the season.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC:

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders money line: LAFC -118, Sounders +320, Draw +255

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders over/under: 2.5 goals

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders spread: LAFC -0.5 (-115)

LAFC: Los Angeles snapped a six-game winless streak across all competitions with Saturday's victory

SEA: The Sounders have recorded just one win in their last six MLS matches

Why you should back LAFC

LAFC failed to score a goal during their three-game league winless stretch before finally breaking through against Sporting KC. Defender Denil Maldonado ended the team's drought in the 48th minute as he netted with his first goal in 11 games this season, his first in MLS. The 25-year-old joined Los Angeles in December on loan from FC Motagua in his native Honduras.

Carlos Vela gave LAFC the much-needed victory on Saturday by converting in the 90th minute. The 34-year-old forward leads Los Angeles with five assists and ranks second on the team with five goals. Winger Denis Bouanga is tied for second in the league with 10 goals, but he may miss the match against Seattle after having played for the Gabon national team on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Seattle Sounders

The Sounders also were struggling offensively, going two games without a goal before erupting for three in the draw with Charlotte. Raul Ruidiaz led the way in that match, converting in the 36th and 70th minutes. The brace helped the 32-year-old Peruvian striker double his goal total for the season.

Seattle also received a goal from Cristian Roldan, who had gone seven games without scoring after converting against Colorado in the team's season opener. The 28-year-old midfielder is halfway toward matching his goal output from last campaign. Winger Jordan Morris did not score versus Charlotte, but he's tied for fifth in the league with nine goals and three shy of matching the career high he set while being named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2016. See which team to pick here.

