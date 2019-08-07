Los Angeles Galaxy agree to deal with Boca Juniors star Cristian Pavon after lengthy negotiation

Would he arrive in MLS? Would he go to Europe? There were so many questions surrounding Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon, who had fallen out of favor at the club less than a year after representing Argentina at the 2018 World Cup.

In the end, his destination is the city of Angels. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Galaxy agreed to a deal to sign the player from Boca Juniors on loan with a buy option, sources tell CBS Sports. The Los Angeles Galaxy had to make numerous moves to make the acquisition possible, including trading Emmanuel Boateng to D.C. United earlier in the day.

It was an intense back-and-forth negotiation that saw Pavon, 23, arrive in Los Angeles on Sunday morning from Buenos Aires. He joins forces with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a move that could push the team over the top in pursuit of the MLS Cup title. It remains to be seen if Pavon will play any part in the Galaxy's game on Sunday at D.C. United.

The Galaxy are in fifth place in the Western Conference with 37 points, just a point behind second place. The team is 12-1-10. Only three teams in the west have lost more games than the Galaxy, but L.A'.s 12 wins are the second most in the league.