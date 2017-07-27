Los Angeles Galaxy make transfer splash, sign Jonathan Dos Santos

The talented midfielder arrives from Villarreal

The Los Angeles Galaxy have announced the signing of Jonathan Dos Santos from Villarreal as the team's third designated player. The 27-year-old is the brother of current Galaxy star Giovani Dos Santos, both members of the Mexico national team.

De Santos began his career at Barcelona but moved to Villarreal in 2014, becoming a key member of the side and playing 87 matches. A versatile player, he's turned out to be the better of the two brothers when it was believed Gio would become a star in Europe. 

On the same day the team changed coaches, it gets a player that could quickly become the best midfielder in MLS.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories