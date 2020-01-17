Los Angeles Galaxy reach deal to acquire Chicharito Hernandez as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's replacement

The Los Angeles Galaxy have their man. Sources tell CBS Sports that the club has reached a deal to acquire Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez from Sevilla, landing the club its replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is now in Italy. Chicharito, the Mexican national team's all-time leading goalscorer, becomes the marquee offseason signing in Major League Soccer, giving the Galaxy a player expected to make a Carlos Vela-like impact when it comes to goals and putting people in the seats at Dignity Health Sports Park. The deal was first reported as completed by Sports Illustrated on Friday.

The deal had been in the works for weeks and looked set to be completed earlier in the week only to see things hit a snag on Thursday over personal terms, sources said. Those details were ironed out on Friday with the Galaxy and Sevilla reaching a deal. An official announcement is expected to come next week.

In 14 games this season, Chicharito has three goals and has scored only one in La Liga. Hernandez hasn't put up double-digit goals in a season since his final campaign with Bayer Leverkusen in 2016-17.

Ibrahimovic was the superstar in attack for the Galaxy the past two seasons as the team failed to live up to expectations thanks to a leaky, error prone defensive unit. Ibahimovic joined in 2018 and scored 22 goals in 27 games before grabbing 30 goals in 29 games last season. Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan at the start of January on a free transfer after his MLS contract expired. The Galaxy continue to address their back line, but no replacement has been brought in for Ibahimovic just yet.

The Galaxy are in a bit of a transition at the moment, aiming for stability under second-year boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto. They've been passed in the standings by their cross-town rival LAFC, who enter the 2020 season as one of the favorites to win title behind the coaching of Bob Bradley and hitting gold time after time with international transfers like Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez.

The Galaxy scored 58 goals in 34 games last season, scoring the second most goals in the Western Conference behind LAFC's 85.