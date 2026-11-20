In recent years, Louisville City FC have been one of the most successful regular-season teams in United Soccer League history, but it hasn't translated to winning the big game. They haven't won the USL Championship since 2018, and while this season has been a trying time dealing with injuries and a new coach taking over, they're playing their best soccer when it matters to set up a strange clash with Sacramento Republic at noon Eastern on Saturday. What's strange isn't that it's Louisville and Sacramento meeting, but that the match kicks off at 9 a.m. local time, a time Louisville forward Ray Serrano says he hasn't played soccer at since he was 15. While it's a regular training time for Louisville and they'll try to keep things on an East Coast timeline, it's hard not to take the shift into account when planning for a final.

It's a challenge that comes with the desire to reach as many fans as possible with a final of this magnitude. Leagues have to work with broadcast networks to ensure that the slots work, and for the USL, having the game on CBS is worth the risk of a 9 a.m. local start with a West Coast team hosting. It's nothing Louisville won't be prepared for, as they look to keep their internal clocks on Eastern Standard Time.

How to watch Sacramento Republic vs. Louisville City FC, odds

Date : Saturday, Nov. 20 | Time : Noon ET (9 a.m. PT)

: Saturday, Nov. 20 | : Noon ET (9 a.m. PT) Location : Heart Health Park -- Sacramento, California

: Heart Health Park -- Sacramento, California TV: CBS

CBS Odds: Sacramento Republic +110; Draw +230; Louisville +240

"No, we're trying to stay on Eastern Time, so for us, it's training time," defender Kyle Adams said. "Wake up at 8:00 a.m., but really it's 5:00 a.m. Go to sleep a little bit earlier. Try to do everything really just to stay on Eastern Time, eat a little bit earlier on the night before, and just treat it as going into training, and then get after them."

Other teams have dealt with similar issues, like the Los Angeles Rams when playing an NFL game in Australia, but it's still a struggle to deal with en route to a cup final as Louisville look to reach the pinnacle of the sport for the first time since 2018. Winners of the Prinx Tires USL Cup during the regular season, they do have cup experience that will prove to be fruitful in this competition, which Adams noted has been something that brings the injury-riddled squad together.

"We know in the last few years we've struggled in these knockout games, but this year we've turned it on," Serrano said. "It has been really good preparation, just the mentality of going into them, how we deal with the pressure, and we're seeing the fruits of all that now."

It's cliche to say that because of the adversity that they've dealt with, the club is playing its best soccer when it matters, but between using four goalkeepers during the season and seeing manager Danny Cruz depart to be an assistant manager with Minnesota United, it hasn't been an easy task for interim manager Simon Bird to get this team on the right track at this critical juncture.

"Going back to the main part is the adversity that we've faced. You mentioned injuries, having to deal with that side of it, some of the various parts of the season, different things we've had to deal with from a tactical or technical standpoint, where we've lost games, and we feel that we shouldn't have lost games," Bird said when reflecting on the team's development under his leadership. "The most impressive thing I said to the guys today, yesterday in training, we worked on our defensive structure, but the whole training session I thought was excellent, not just the defensive side, off the ball but with the ball, and to see it all come together towards the end of the season is really rewarding. Hopefully, we can carry that on and put together a complete performance, and that's what we've had throughout the season-moments where we've let ourselves down in all these different areas, set pieces, maybe transition at other times, in front of goal. So, putting it all together for a complete performance on Saturday is the goal."

Traveling away to a tough environment in Heart Health Park, Louisville will meet the hottest team in the league in Sacramento Republic. They've ridden a club-record 16-game unbeaten run to the final based on their defense. That has set a strong foundation to build on, and it could make the final one where the first team to score a goal wins the match. Sacramento's squad also has experience in USL Cup finals, which goes a long way when preparing for games of this stature.

"I don't think it can hurt to have that. This would be a step forward for my first final. I think experience is invaluable for players and for staff," Sacramento coach Neil Collins said. "But then there's also the recognition that every game is different, every team is different, and every season is different. So it's just trying to get the balance right and enjoy the opportunity. You've got to have the mechanisms to control the things you can control. Obviously, the opposition team is trying to do the same, and we've got to do everything we can to be ready to take the opportunity when it comes. But the experience will definitely help us; there's plenty of that in our dressing room."

It's a final where the best that the league has to offer will be on display, and it couldn't come at a better time. The summer of soccer, with the United States hosting the World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada, has truly turned into a soccer avalanche, and this final showcases one of the top atmospheres in the league. You can't ask for much better than that, as no matter what, a drought will come to an end. Sacramento Republic haven't won the final since 2014, while Louisville haven't won since 2018, and for these clubs, it will mean a lot to get back to the top.