Despite winning the 2022-23 Scudetto, Napoli fans are now worried that this summer could see both coach Luciano Spalletti and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli leaving the club at the end of the season. On Friday, Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported that the Italian manager could leave Napoli after his working relationship with the owner of the club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, deteriorated.

Spalletti, after managing Empoli, Udinese, AS Roma, Zenit and Inter won his first Serie A title this season at Napoli. The Italian coach was appointed in the summer 2021 after his deal with Inter expired and under his management Napoli qualified for the Champions League's group stage in his first season, and won the title in his second year in charge. Napoli failed to win the Scudetto since the season 1989-90 and finally did it with Spalletti, who became part of the history of the club.

Napoli triggered the extension clause in the contract of Spalletti until the summer 2024, but it might not be enough to see him stay. De Laurentiis and Spalletti sat down last week to discuss about the future, but the same manager didn't confirm he will stay in charge: "What came out from the meeting is very clear but the club will talk when they think it's appropriate. I can't move on, all questions about this thing will have the same answer. The club will talk about it when it wants, that's correct. I can only continue to work and finish the job in the best possible way." Given those words, which kind of sound like a goodbye it's easy to understand the concerns.

As per the same Corriere dello Sport, De Laurentiis is already exploring the options for his replacement, with Antonio Conte, Fiorentina's Vincenzo Italiano, Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini and Sassuolo manager Alessio Dionisi among the options. However, everything will depend on the final decision about Luciano Spalletti.

Meanwhile the current sport director of the club Cristiano Giuntoli is expected to leave Napoli after eight years to join Juventus. Giuntoli was one of the minds behind the success of the club as he signed, to name the last ones, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-Jae, who might also leave the club as Manchester United are interested to sign him in the summer. A new Napoli revolution is about to start, despite the unexpected Scudetto's win.