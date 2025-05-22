As Paris Saint-Germain mounted their surprise run to the UEFA Champions League final, manager Luis Enrique remembered his only other trip to the competition's finale as a manager a decade ago, when he won the title with Barcelona. It was not the 3-1 win over Juventus at Berlin's Olympiastadion that was top of mind as he recalled the day, though. It was a picture of his daughter Xana, who was five at the time.

"I have incredible memories because my daughter loved parties, and I'm sure she's still throwing them wherever she is," he said, per Marca. "I remember an incredible photo I have with her at the Champions League final in Berlin, after winning the Champions League, planting an FC Barcelona flag on the pitch. I hope to be able to do the same with PSG. My daughter won't be there, she won't be there physically, but she will be there spiritually, and that's very important to me. I'm motivated to continue moving forward with what life gives me, sharing it with my family."

It would mark the latest tribute to Xana from Enrique and his family, who have kept her memory alive since she died at age nine in August 2019 following a battle with bone cancer. He has described her as "the star that guides our family," as well as a motivating factor in his career. In the years since her death, he has found ways to weave Xana's life into his professional milestones, no matter the occasion.

That includes a moment in 2022, when Spain's crucial World Cup group stage match against Germany took place on Xana's 13th birthday. He began the day with an Instagram post remembering his daughter, sharing, "Today is a special day. Not only because we play Germany, but also because my daughter Xana would be turning 13 years old. My love, wherever you are, we love you. We miss you."

He also took time following Spain's 1-1 draw with Germany to speak about Xana.

"It was a special day for me and my family," he said. "Obviously, we don't have our daughter with us physically anymore, but she is still present every day. We remember her a lot, we laugh and think about how she would act in each situation that we experience. This is how life works. It's not only about beautiful things and finding happiness, it's about knowing how to manage these moments."

It stems from his family's intent on keeping her memory alive in more ways than one. That includes ensuring memories of her are front and center in their daily lives, something he outlined in the 2024 documentary "Luis Enrique: You Have No F---ing Idea" as he recalled an interaction with his mother after Xana's death.

"My mother couldn't keep photos of Xana until I arrived home and asked her, 'Why aren't there any photos of Xana, mom?'" he said. "'I can't, I can't.' 'Mom, you have to put [up photos of] Xana. Xana is alive.' She isn't in the physical [sense] but she is in the spiritual [sense] because every day, we talk about her, we laugh and remember because I think Xana still sees us."

Enrique and his family also launched the Xana Foundation, which provides assistance to the families of children impacted by serious illness. Enrique acknowledged that he and his wife, Elena Cullell, had the privilege of leaving their work to focus on Xana; he took a leave of absence from Spain in March 2019 before resigning that June, two months before Xana's death. Enrique and his wife realized that not every family can easily do the same, so the foundation does what it can to help them.

The family's memories of Xana are fond ones, ones he said he feels lucky to have.

"Can I consider myself fortunate or unfortunate? I consider myself fortunate, very fortunate," he said in the documentary. "My daughter came to live with us for nine wonderful years. We have thousands of memories of her, videos, incredible things."