It was a busy weekend across the soccer world, headlined by Luis Rubalies' long-awaited resignation on Sunday night from his post as the head of Spain's federation and the U.S. men's national team return to action.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, Sept. 11

🇪🇺 Euro qualifying: Portugal vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🇦🇷 Primera Division: Defensa y Justicia vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌍 Concacaf Nations League: Nicaragua vs. Barbados, 10 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Tuesday, Sept. 12

🇪🇺 Euro qualifying: Spain vs. Cyprus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Fox Soccer Plus

🌍 Friendly: Scotland vs. England, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🏆 World Cup qualifying: Bolivia vs. Argentina, 4 p.m. ➡️ Universo

🌍 Concacaf Nations League: Jamaica vs. Haiti, 8:06 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌍 Friendly: USMNT vs. Oman, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ TNT

⚽ The Forward Line

🇪🇸 Rubiales finally resigns

At long last, Luis Rubiales has stepped down as the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. He made the announcement yesterday, and chiefly cited his desire not to jeopardize Spain's chances of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with Portugal, Morocco and Ukraine as the reason for his resignation. He still has yet to take accountability for forcibly kissing Jennifer Hermoso three weeks ago at the Women's World Cup final, which overshadowed the team's first-ever title.

Rubiales' long-awaited departure comes after Jorge Vilda was fired last week from his post as the head coach of the women's national team. The exodus allows the federation to do away with two high-profile leaders who were accused of fostering an unprofessional and toxic culture, but it also forces several questions. The most immediate? Will the 81 Spanish women players -- including the World Cup-winning squad -- who are refusing to play for the team return to the fold in time for their UEFA Nations League matches at the end of the month?

The biggest question of all, though, is, does the federation and other power players in Spanish soccer actually want to tackle a culture of misogyny that has long plagued the women's game in the country? Rubiales and Vilda's departures are undoubtedly good things, as are the improvements the federation made to convince eight players to end a months-long protest in time for the Women's World Cup. Defender Mapi Leon, who has refused to play for the team for a year, said last spring that she did not see meaningful change and skipped the World Cup as a result, and players in women's top flight Liga F are on strike over wages.

It's clear that Spain have the talent to be a women's soccer powerhouse for years to come, but players have made great strides in spite of the federation. Rubiales and Vilda's exits provide the federation as great an opportunity as any to reset and allow the players to actually reach their full potential. All eyes will be on those leaders to meet the moment.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇺🇸 USMNT look to improve against Oman

Gregg Behalter marked his return as the U.S. men's national team head coach with an uneven 3-0 win over Uzbekistan on Saturday and is no doubt planning for a much more commanding performance against Oman tomorrow in Minnesota.

Though Christian Pulsiic and Tim Weah impressed on the wing and scored goals to back up their performances, Berhalter was critical of the team's attacking performance.

Berhalter: "When we were building, and we were methodical about our build, trying to attract the opponent, I thought we then lacked the [ability to speed] up the attack once we broke through that front five," he said. "Back five is always difficult to break down and you saw that they just dropped and wanted to get in behind and we didn't do that often enough."

The head coach might naturally have rotation on the mind for Tuesday's game, but could feel even more eager to change things up considering Saturday's performance. Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi each got a half as the center forward against Uzbekistan and perhaps look like the frontrunners for the position as the USMNT's long-lasting search for a talisman continues, while other attack-minded players like Brenden Aaronson and Cade Cowell will hope for some minutes of their own and to make an impression during the early stages of the squad's 2026 World Cup prep.

🔗 Top Stories

🏅 Challenge Cup champion crowned. The North Carolina Courage won the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday thanks to a star-making turn from newcomer Manaka Matsukubo.

🇩🇪 Germany make an abrupt coaching change. Hansi Flick is out as the Germany men's national team coach after their 4-1 loss to Japan on Saturday, and is the first person in the role to be fired by the federation.

❌ Antony takes leave of absence from Manchester United. Brazilian winger Antony is facing investigations in Brazil and the U.K. after allegations that he abused multiple ex-girlfriends, and won't be returning to the field from Manchester United for now.

🇧🇷 Neymar setting records. Neymar broke Pele's record to become the leading goalscorer for Brazil's men's team, confirming his status as one of the nation's best players.

✍️ Ex-USMNT coach out with the Revs. Bruce Arena resigned as the head coach of the New England Revolution amid an investigation that he made inappropriate and insensitive remarks.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England face Euro qualifying hiccup. England drew 1-1 against Ukraine on Saturday after manager Gareth Southaget took a surprisingly conservative approach in his team selection.

☀️ Inter Miami did just fine without Lionel Messi. Over the weekend, Miami picked up a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City as the playoff chase continues.

🏆 PSG undergo another remake. With a new Champions League season upon us, it's worth asking: Are Paris Saint-Germain contenders without Messi and Neymar?

💰 The Back Line

