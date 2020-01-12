Luis Suarez injury: Barcelona star striker out for four months with knee issue
Barca's UCL hopes took a big hit with this news
Barcelona announced Sunday that star striker Luis Suarez will be out for four months due to a knee injury. It's a massive blow to the team's title hopes both in Spain and in Europe. Suarez injured his external meniscus in his right knee against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals on Thursday and will be sidelined at least until May.
From Barca's official website:
The first team player, Luis Suárez, has been operated on this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat, who used keyhole surgery to resolve an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee by performing a suture. The Uruguayan striker will be out for approximately four months.
Suarez has 14 goals in 23 games so far this season, and he's a player that Barca just can't afford to lose. He's their only real pure striker. Without Suarez the club will likely be forced into making a significant move in the winter transfer window to patch up the No. 9 position. Part of Barca's struggles in recent seasons in the Champions League has been to a lack of depth at that position behind the Uruguayan.
The injury will also force him to miss the start of World Cup qualifying in March with the Uruguay national team.
While Barca still obviously has Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, the lack of a strong presence in the box may force Ernesto Valverde to tinker with his formation and go with Messi and Griezmann as the strikers, giving bigger roles to younger players in the middle until a replacement is found.
Barca is currently in the last 16 of the Champions League where the squad will face Napoli for a spot in the quarterfinals. The first leg of their matchup is Feb. 25. The Catalan club is also in first place in La Liga.
