Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami are set to complete the arrival of Luis Suarez as a free agent after leaving Brazilian team Gremio, per multiple reports.

The Uruguay international and the Argentinian World Cup winner and current Ballon d'Or holder are set to reunite having played together for Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Suarez's announcement as a new Miami player is imminent having agreed to the move verbally one month ago.

The 36-year-old is expected to pen an initial single year contract with an option for a further campaign -- reflecting the increasing injury issues he has had in recent years.

Together, Suarez and Messi -- not to mention Neymar -- won four La Liga and Copa del Rey titles as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2015.

The Celeste star who also played for Liverpool and Ajax left Barca one year before Messi and joined Atletico Madrid before returning to his native Uruguay with formative club Nacional.

A prolific stint in Brazil followed with Gremio, which included Campeonato Gaucho and Recopa Gaucha titles for the Porto Alegre giants.

Suarez will see some familiar faces at DRV PNK Stadium with ex-Barca teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also part of Tata Martino's squad.

The Herons are currently retooling for the 2024 MLS season after landing the organization's first silverware with the Leagues Cup after Messi's arrival but missing the postseason playoffs.