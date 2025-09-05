Stage one of suspensions for Inter Miami players have begun after the end of their loss in the Leagues Cup final devolved into chaos. Luis Suarez spat on a Seattle Sounders staff member while Sergio Busquets appeared to punch Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas, following the action. Both received suspensions from the Leagues Cup Disciplinary Committee along with Tomas Aviles and Sounders staff member Steven Lenhart. The suspensions are as follows and only apply to Leagues Cup play:

Luis Suarez: Suspended for six matches for spitting at a Sounders staff member.

Suspended for six matches for spitting at a Sounders staff member. Sergio Busquets: Suspended for two matches due to violent conduct.

Suspended for two matches due to violent conduct. Tomas Aviles: Suspended for three matches due to violent conduct.

Suspended for three matches due to violent conduct. Steven Lenhart: Suspended for five matches due to violent conduct.

All four will also receive fines due to their conduct, and they cannot participate in Leagues Cup play until the suspensions are completed. What's notable is that as things stand, these suspensions won't stop the players from participating in Major League Soccer games. Now that the Leagues Cup has done their review, it's up to MLS to determine if there will be further discipline for those involved.

There is precedent for further suspensions. Clint Dempsey confronted a referee during the U.S. Open Cup in 2015, ripping up their notebook. Dempsey was suspended in the tournament for six games, but MLS added a three-game suspension within the league as well. Former Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke was once given a three-game Leagues Cup suspension for actions toward the referees. MLS added a three-match league suspension to that. Miami and Seattle don't play their next MLS matches until Sep. 13, so there is still time for the league to determine if more will be added.