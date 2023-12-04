Arsenal travel to Luton Town on Tuesday with Mikel Arteta's side aiming to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table. It is the first topflight meeting between these two in over 30 years and the Gunners come into it having hit top spot after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend, while the Hatters lost out to Brentford. Luton are above the relegation zone, though, which is better than was expected preseason when Rob Edwards' side were written off as dropping straight back down to the Championship. Kenilworth Road is not an easy place for the bigger EPL sides to go this season with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool given stern tests. That could change with the visit of Arsenal, who have now won five in a row across all competitions conceding just three goals away from home all season.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 5 | 3:15 p.m. ET Odds: Luton +1200; Draw: +550; Arsenal -550

Luton +1200; Draw: +550; Arsenal -550 Location: Kenilworth Road -- Luton, England

Kenilworth Road -- Luton, England TV: Peacock

Team news

Luton: Captain Tom Lockyer picked up an injury against Brentford while Teden Mengi also took a knock and Alfie Doughty was already missing. Albert Sambi Lokonga is ineligible and recovering from injury while Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen, Reece Burke, Cauley Woodrow and Dan Potts are also nursing injuries.

Potential Luton XI: Kaminski; Osho, Bell, Giles; Kabore, Mpanzu, Barkley, Chong; Townsend, Brown, Ogbene.

Arsenal: Takehiro Tomiyasu come off towards the end vs. Wolves while Ben White is expected to be recalled to the XI despite Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey remaining missing. Kai Havertz and Jorginho could come in but Eddie Nketiah is not certain to replace Gabriel Jesus in attack.

Potential Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Prediction

Based on availability alone, Arsenal should win this one against a depleted Luton side. The Gunners are also on a prolific run so the best that the Hatters can hope for is probably running Arteta's men close and trying to nick a draw. Pick: Luton 0, Arsenal 2.