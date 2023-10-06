Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Luton Town

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 5-2-0, Luton Town 1-1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Kenilworth Road

Kenilworth Road TV: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will head out on the road to face off against Luton Town at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Kenilworth Road. Tottenham Hotspur's last three contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Tottenham Hotspur has not lost a game since May 20th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Liverpool and snuck past 2-1. The score was all tied up 1-1 at the break, but Tottenham Hotspur was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Luton Town had to settle for a 2-1 loss against Burnley on Tuesday.

Tottenham Hotspur has been performing incredibly well recently and they've won five of their last six games. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-0-3 Burnley (Tottenham Hotspur's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 39.8% over those games). On the other hand, Luton Town's defeat on Tuesday dropped their record down to 1-1-5.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -229 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.