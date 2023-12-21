Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer was discharged from the hospital almost a week after suffering cardiac arrest on the pitch, the Premier League club announced Thursday. Lockyer was discharged on Wednesday, a day after he underwent a successful procedure to have an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturday's incident. The defender is now recovering from the procedure at home.

On Saturday, Lockyer collapsed during Luton's game against Bournemouth. The match was halted as the medical staff from both clubs treated him and then suspended after the player was taken to a nearby hospital. The club said later that day that he was in "stable" condition and he underwent a series of tests and procedures before the ICD was fitted on Tuesday.

Luton took time on Thursday to thank those who responded immediately, from the medical teams to Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing.

"The club, Tom and the Lockyer family would like to take this opportunity to repeat our collective heartfelt thanks to all at Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials and especially their medical staff and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Tom on the pitch and summon assistance," the statement read in part.

"Supported by the actions of Bournemouth's medical team and local paramedics, it was ultimately the protocols instilled and professional actions of our own medical staff that gave Tom this chance to recover and to whom we are thankful," Luton added.

There is currently no timetable on Lockyer's recovery.