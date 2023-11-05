Riding a six-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, Liverpool will look to continue their excellent form in an away trip to face newly promoted Luton Town. While the Hatters have allowed 20 goals so far in their 10 matches played, the majority of those have come away form Kenilworth Road with the team only conceding six goals in their four home matches played so far. It will be tougher to keep Liverpool from hitting the back of the net, especially with Mohamed Salah's form but Luton will put up a fight.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 5 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 5 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Kenilworth Road -- Luton, Bedfordshire

: Kenilworth Road -- Luton, Bedfordshire TV: USA | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

USA | fubo (Try for free) Odds: Luton +1200; Draw +525; Liverpool -450

Storylines

Luton Town: Andros Townsend could push for his first start as he works back to full fitness but defensively, Luton will be without a lot for the match. Mads Andersen, Dan Potts and Reece Burke have all been ruled out giving Rob Edwards a tough job to organize his defense for the match.

Liverpool: Luis Diaz has returned to training following his parents being kidnapped in Colombia but it remains to be seen if he will feature in the match. Jurgen Klopp is leaving it to Diaz to make himself available as the search for his father continues.

Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are the only long-term absentees as the Reds will need to score as many goals as possible to keep pace with the teams at the top of the table. Currently fourth they're only a point ahead of Aston Villa but can climb ahead of Arsenal for third with a victory.

Prediction

While Luton will put up a fight at home it won't be enough as Liverpool's attack will eventually win out, giving the victory to the Reds. Pick: Luton 0, Liverpool 3