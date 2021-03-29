Portugal travel to Luxembourg needing a win in their third 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier after throwing away a two-goal lead in Serbia to sit tied on four points at the top of Group A in UEFA's zone. Their hosts Luxembourg are one point behind in third after a shock 1-0 win away at Republic of Ireland and Fernando Santos' men now need a convincing performance as well as the three points after the late drama of their disallowed goal and Cristiano Ronaldo's consequent tantrum in Belgrade.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 30 | Time: 03:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 30 | 03:45 p.m. ET Location: Stade Josy Barthel -- Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Stade Josy Barthel -- Luxembourg City, Luxembourg Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Luxembourg +2500; Draw +600; Portugal -700 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Luxembourg:

Gerson Rodrigues was the hero in Dublin with an 85th-minute winner for Luc Holtz's men to secure a memorable win for an ideal start to qualification. Portugal at home will be much harder, but Ronaldo and his teammates have not looked terribly convincing so far and now is the moment to play them as the Serbs travel to Azerbaijan in another tricky game. Defeating the current European champions would eclipse that famous night at Aviva Stadium last week.

Portugal:

Ronaldo had a late goal disallowed controversially in Serbia but that does not change the fact that the Portuguese threw away Diogo Jota's first half double to be held to a draw in Belgrade. As a result, the Selecao could use a win to keep the pressure on the Serbs and need to look convincing after scraping an opening win over Azerbaijan.

Prediction

Ronaldo and his teammates will get it right for Santos and deliver a reasonably strong victory. Pick: Luxembourg 0-3 Portugal.