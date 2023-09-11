Laurent Blanc is no longer head coach of Olympique Lyonnais after Les Gones confirmed the French tactician's exit on Monday with the club bottom of Ligue 1.

Blanc's future has been the subject of speculation since preseason and has appeared at times to have hinted that he was close to leaving the club.

"Olympique Lyonnais and Laurent Blanc have mutually decided to end their collaboration as of today," read OL's statement.

"This decision also applies to Franck Passi and Philippe Lambert, assistant coaches. Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Laurent Blanc and his staff for their dedication and professionalism during these 11 months at the helm of the professional team."

Lyon have three losses and a draw to their name so far in Le Championnat with a heavy defeat to Blanc's former club Paris Saint-Germain last time out.

A public dressing down by irate supporters followed with Blanc entering the international break under massive pressure amid a backdrop of problems at the club.

Blanc replaced Peter Bosz back in October of 2022 and Lyon has since been taken over by John Textor with Blanc appointed by predecessor Jean-Michel Aulas.

Aulas has since taken legal action via his company against Textor for defamation which saw club accounts frozen during the recent summer transfer window.

Jean-Francois Vulliez should lead OL in their next league game against Le Havre with Gennaro Gattuso now favorite to land the Groupama Stadium role ahead of Oliver Glasner and Habib Beye.

OL were formerly regulars in European competition but have now missed out on continental competition for consecutive seasons and regularly sell their best youth academy talents.