Lyon continues its Champions League campaign in early August as it looks to slay one of the dragons of the competition. The French side goes to Italy to take on Juventus on Aug. 7 in the second leg of their round of 16 clash. Lyon pulled off a shocker in the first leg by beating Juve 1-0, putting the team potentially 90 minutes away from a spot in the quarterfinals. Here's everything to know about the club's ahead of the match:

Champions League titles

Lyon has never won the Champions League but was a semifinalist in 2009-2010.

Status for next season's Champions League

Lyon is not qualified for next season's Champions League as it finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season. In order to qualify, the club must win the Champions League.

Group stage results

DATE MATCHUP VENUE LOCATION Tue., Sept. 17 Lyon 1, Zenit Saint Petersburg 1 Parc Olympique Lyonnais Lyon Wed., Oct. 2 RB Leipzig 0, Lyon 2 Red Bull Arena Leipzig Wed., Oct. 23 Benfica 2, Lyon 1 Estadio da Luz Lisbon Tue., Nov. 5 Lyon 3, Benfica 1 Parc Olympique Lyonnais Lyon Wed., Nov. 27 Zenit Saint Petersburg 2, Lyon 0 Krestovsky Stadium Saint Petersburg Tue., Dec. 10 Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2 Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon

Knockout stage results

ROUND DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Round of 16 (Leg 1) Wed., Feb 26 Lyon 1, Juventus 0 FINAL -- Round of 16 (Leg 2) Fri., Aug. 7 Juventus vs. Lyon 3 p.m. ET CBS All Access

First-leg recap

A 31st-minute goal from Lucas Tousart was enough to give Lyon a 1-0 win in the first leg. Juve didn't play poorly but put two of its 17 shots on frame and just had one of those games where nothing was working. Without an away goal in the first leg, Juve now has to be extra careful in the second leg.

Team breakdown

Lyon hasn't been very sharp under coach Rudi Garcia in the league but did well enough to get through the group stage and made the French Cup final. The postponement of matches may have done this team well, though. Memphis Depay, the club's star attacker, was supposed to miss the rest of the tournament with a torn ACL in December, yet he has recovered and is expected to be available for selection.

Lyon mixes up its formation with outside midfielders tasked in getting back. The club has speed and strength and went with a 3-5-2 in the first leg. Striker Moussa Dembele has been linked with plenty of big clubs abroad and has 22 goals in 42 games this season.

Star player

Houssem Aouar: A 22-year-old French midfielder, he has future France national team star written all over him. He's nearing 100 appearances for Lyon. He plays primarily as a central midfielder but can push higher or out on the left. He's technical, creative and is the engine in the middle of the pitch. Aouar has been linked with clubs llike Liverpool and Manchester City.

Match preview

It's fairly simple for Lyon in this one -- avoid defeat, and you are through. Just a draw is needed to advance to the last eight, but easier said than done. The goal early is going to be to defend, defend, and defend, but getting one goal might be enough to advance. If Lyon can score, it would mean Juve would need three goals to advance to the quarterfinals. Lyon will play compact, use its speed on the counter and hope to pull off another shocker.