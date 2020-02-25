Lyon vs. Juventus: Champions League preview, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, time

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo hit the road to France on Wednesday as their Champions League journey continues, facing Lyon in the first leg of the round of 16. Juve enters as the heavy favorite against a Lyon team that has struggled with consistency and injuries. Lyon just ended a four-match winless streak and is sitting in just seventh place in Ligue 1 ahead of this game.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Groupama Stadium -- Rhone, France

TV: Galavision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Lyon +325; Draw +245; Juventus -112 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lyon: This team had hit a rough patch with just one win in its previous five before winning at Metz on Friday, but it wasn't all that convincing of a performance to begin with. Moussa Dembele hit the 20-goal mark in that win and has really done a fine job helping deal with the loss of Memphis Depay. He'll need to finish a chance or two in this one for the French club to have life heading into the return leg.

Juvenuts: Juve is in a quality run of form but Maurizio Sarri didn't really rest many players ahead of this clash. Entering with a day less of rest and so many recent fixtures, will they be a step slow here? Getting Giorgio Chiellini back from injury is a plus in defense, but he's still not back in sync. Ronaldo seems to score in every single match as of late, and he'll like his chances of finding the net once again here.

Lyon vs. Juventus prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps his form going with two goals and a convincing road win for the Italian club.

Pick: Juventus 3, Lyon 0