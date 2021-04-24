Olympique Lyonnais welcome Lille OSC to Groupama Stadium on Sunday for what could be a crucial match in the Ligue 1 title race. Both sides are separated by three points coming into the clash with OL in fourth and LOSC starting the weekend top.

Paris Saint-Germain's result on Saturday and AS Monaco's ahead of kick-off in Lyon on Sunday could change those starting positions but the encounter is a big chance for both sides. France's title race is currently one of the most absorbing in Europe and this is one of two key fixtures featuring Lyon coming up over the next week or so.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

OL:

Lyon have won three of their last five games across all competitions but were beaten by Monaco last time out to end their interests in the Coupe de France for this season. Two consecutive Ligue 1 victories have kept them in touch with the title chasers and this is a chance for Rudi Garcia's men to make up some ground on one of them. If OL can beat both Lille and Monaco, they would be in with a fantastic chance of ending up as one of the top two.

LOSC:

Lille are unbeaten in their last three Ligue 1 outings with a win away at PSG in that series. However, Montpellier held them at home last time out and one home victory from their last six across all competitions is not good enough for a potential title winner. LOSC still have a tricky RC Lens side to face away from home while OGC Nice and AS Saint-Etienne will also pay them a visit.

Prediction

Depending on how PSG and Monaco fare, a draw might not be the worst result and these two may well cancel each other out in a tight encounter. A Lyon win would further fan the flames of this fascinating title race. Pick: Lyon 2-1 Lille.