Manchester United and Lyon will continue their battle to advance in the 2025 UEFA Europa League with the second leg of their quarterfinal showdown on Thursday. French forward Rayan Cherki scored late to lock up the first leg of the competition, 2-2, when these teams met in Lyon last week. Lyon then defeated Auxerre, 3-1, in Ligue 1, while the Red Devils lost 4-1 to Newcastle in Premier League play.

Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET. hosts are the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Man United vs. Lyon odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Lyon as +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 goals (-120)

The expert notes that both teams have potent offenses but are conceding goals at a similar rate. BTTS has hit in five straight matches for Lyon and eight of the last 11 fixtures for Man United. The French side has also conceded two or more goals in three of their last five matches across all competitions, and the Red Devils haven't kept a clean sheet in UEL play since a 2-0 win against FCSB on Jan. 30.

Over 9 corners (-130)

"Manchester United finished with eight corners in the first meeting despite controlling just 45% of possession," Sutton told SportsLine. "With everything on the line on Thursday, I expect both teams to press forward and create scoring opportunities, which will undoubtedly lead to 10+ corners." This line is priced at -130 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

