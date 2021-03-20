Paris Saint-Germain travel to take on Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday with Neymar back in the fold for the first time since his injury in the Coupe de France back in February.

Mauricio Pochettino's men won away at Barcelona and beat the Catalans over two legs without the Brazilian but also lost ground domestically with home losses to AS Monaco and FC Nantes in the French top-flight.

Coming into this weekend, both sides are on 60 points and three behind leaders Lille OSC who were knocked out of the Coupe de France in midweek by PSG.

OL won in Paris earlier this season and a win for either side will be a blow to the other's chances of winning this year's title.

Storylines

Lyon:

Unbeaten in five with three wins and two draws, Rudi Garcia's men will be relying on their reasonably strong home form that has seen them beat the likes of Monaco this term. Memphis Depay will be able to link up with the Netherlands national team after the game as it had initially looked unlikely due to the latest COVID-19 situation in France.

PSG:

A 3-0 home win over Lille in the Coupe de France in midweek suggested that PSG could be about to knuckle down in their bid to overhaul Les Dogues in the title race and Lyon away will be crucial in that. Neymar's return will be a big boost for Les Parisiens but Mauro Icardi, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia and Thilo Kehrer are all out for the trip.

Prediction

PSG to keep their title hopes alive with a narrow victory on the road. Pick: OL 1-2 PSG.