New-look Paris Saint-Germain travel to Lyon this weekend to take on Olympique Lyonnais in a battle between two teams in need of early season momentum in Ligue 1. OL are in the relegation zone while PSG have won just one of their first three games. Les Gones opened with two losses against Strasbourg and Montpellier before drawing with Nice while Les Parisiens beat Lens after draws with Lorient and Toulouse.

Lyon boss Laurent Blanc is under massive pressure going into the international break and former club PSG with new head coach Luis Enrique could make matters worse with this OL's worst start points-wise for three decades. Failure to win for the hosts would mean no win from their opening four games for the first time since 2000 and the capital outfit are difficult for Lyon to beat having dropped just one point from their last five visits to Groupama Stadium.

"Lyon are a very strong opponent, with a lot of individual quality," said the Spaniard pre-game. "We do not really know how they are going to defend and press. It will be a very good match to show our intentions. I have prepared for this match like all the others, with the utmost professionalism. More generally, in all competitions I always prepare the matches according to our needs. I look for maximum possession from our side. After that, you need to know how your opponents are going to play when you do not have the ball. So we study that."

Contributing to a difficult atmosphere around Lyon coming into this one is a power struggle between former president Jean Michel Aulas and new owner John Textor. The former's company is taking legal action against the latter which saw OL's assets frozen mid-transfer window as the French ex-supremo's divorce from the club that he built up gets messier by the day. Academy Bradley Barcola and Castello Lukeba were sold to PSG and RB Leipzig respectively this summer to raise funds which has weakened the squad.

"He will be in the squad," said Luis Enrique of Barcola. "He is a good signing for us, not just because of his youth, but also because of his playing ability. He can dribble down the wing and is very good without the ball. He can play as a number nine. I really like what he has to offer, he is a player for the future."

Kylian Mbappe is back in the PSG squad and scored twice in his first start of the campaign against Lens and has since seen the French champions sign Randal Kolo Muani and Barcola in a major overhaul. Mbappe has three goals from 130 minutes on the field in Ligue 1 after scoring in Toulouse and has three of Les Parisiens' four goals so far this league term to underline his key status despite his compatriot's last minute arrival from the Bundesliga.

"We saw his level at Eintracht Frankfurt and with the French national team," said Luis Enrique of Kolo Muani. "He is a player who can play in all positions in attack. I like players who can play in different positions. He can play in the box or out wide. He is a great addition for us -- he is French and he reinforces the club's identity."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, September 3 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 3 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Groupama Stadium -- Lyon, France

Groupama Stadium -- Lyon, France TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: Fubo

beIN Sports | Fubo Odds: Lyon +450; Draw: +380; PSG -200



Team news

Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette is suspended after his red card vs. Montpellier while Bradley Barcola has swapped sides and Anthony Lopes is also out. Dejan Lovren is struggling to be fit while Remy Riou should start as well as Duje Caleta-Car. Despite the additions of Ernest Nuamah and Mama Balde during the window, this OL side looks devoid of most of its genuine quality.

Potential Lyon XI: Riou; Mata, Diomande, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Lepenant, Caqueret; Nuamah, Kadewere, Cherki.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

PSG: Lee Kang In and Goncalo Ramos missed the Lens win while Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes are still working their way back to fitness per PSG's medical update. Juan Bernat has left on loan to Benfica while Timothee Pembele has also joined Sunderland permanently. Marco Asensio could continue up top with Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele either side given Randal Kolo Muani is nursing an ankle knock after joining from Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Of course I am very satisfied!" said Luis Enrique of the squad he now has available to him. "It has been an exceptional transfer window, and I would like to thank the President and Luis Campos for all their hard work. It is hard to have a better window! All my requests have been met and every position has been strengthened. Now it is up to the players and staff to restore the confidence the club has shown in them. These conditions are perfect for a coach. Now it is a question of who deserves to play."

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Asensio, Mbappe.

Prediction

Things do not get any easier for Lyon who look weaker than they have done for some time. Given the negativity surrounding the club right now, it would not be a surprise to see Blanc replaced during the international break regardless of result here. However, expect Mbappe and PSG to pick up the pace and get three more points here. Pick: Lyon 0, PSG 2.