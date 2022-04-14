West Ham United and Lyon will reconvene for the second leg of their 2022 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday. The two played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, so whichever team prevails on Thursday will advance to the 2022 UEFA Europa League semifinals. Lyon has advanced to one UEL semifinal in club history, while West Ham has never advanced past the quarterfinals. You can see what happens when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest West Ham vs. Lyon odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lyon as the +128 favorite (risk $100 to win $128) on the 90-minute money line. West Ham is priced as the +210 underdog, while a draw comes in at +235.

UEFA Europa League picks for West Ham vs. Lyon

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Lyon vs. West Ham picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For West Ham vs. Lyon, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -130 odds. Recent results favor that prediction as both teams have scored in each of Lyon's last three games across all competitions. Additionally, both teams have found the back of the net in three of the last four games for West Ham, including, of course, the two teams' 1-1 draw in the first leg.

That draw means that each side should be on the attack on Thursday, instead of one team pushing forward and the other parking the bus, which are usually the differing strategies in a second leg. This tactic often leaves the back end exposed which is where the recent, significant injuries each side has suffered come into play.

Both squads will be limping into Thursday's game with Lyon potentially missing its starting goalkeeper as well as two midfielders. Meanwhile, West Ham's back line has been ravaged by injuries as it will be without two starting defenders. All of these personnel issues will affect both teams' defenses and boost the opposing offenses.

"Both sides will have to re-evaluate their back lines and will have to defend a powerful level of attack in the process," Eimer told SportsLine.

