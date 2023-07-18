UEFA Champions League qualifying action continues on Tuesday on Paramount+ as two clubs from smaller leagues clash. Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa scored a 4-0 victory in the first leg last week and will return home with a cushion and plenty of confidence after making it all the way through qualifying and into the UCL last season. Meanwhile, Hamrun nearly made it through qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League and is coming off their ninth Maltese Premier League title. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel is set for 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun odds list Maccabi Haifa as the -800 favorites (risk $800 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Hamrun listed as the +1800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +575 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches a year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A, Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun

Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun date: Tuesday, July 18

Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun time: 1 p.m. ET

Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun live stream: Paramount+ (try free)

UEFA Champions League qualfier picks for Hamrun vs. Maccabi Haifa

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League qualifier picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun, Sutton is backing Maccabi Haifa to win both halves for a -110 payout. With Maccabi Haifa making it all the way through Champions League qualifying last season and coming off a dominant 4-0 victory away in the first leg, they're prohibitive favorites here, so Sutton is going further down the bet sheet in an effort to find value.

It took Maccabi Haifa 41 minutes to get into the scoring column in the first leg, they still managed two first-half goals and then followed up with a pair of second-half goals. Maccabi Haifa have advanced all the way through UEFA Champions League qualifying three times now in their history and have wins over Manchester United, Southampton and Juventus (last year) in the last 20 years. That experience in big matches is a big reason why Sutton gives the edge to the Israeli side. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, the world's top soccer matchups and much more, now with a free trial.