After losing the first two matches of the UEFA Champions League's group stage against Paris Saint Germain and Benfica, Juventus managed to get their first win of the European season last week against Maccabi Haifa. Massimiliano Allegri's side will have chances to go through the group stage only if they can score the full points also in the second match against the Israeli's team on Tuesday. As things stand, PSG and Benfica are leading the group with seven points, while the Bianconeri have three and Maccabi Haifa have zero. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: Sammy Ofer Stadium -- Haifa, Israel

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Maccabi Haifa +330; Draw +270; Juventus -123 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Maccabi Haifa: The home side are expected to play with American Josh Cohen as goalkeeper and a three-man backline with Dylan Batubinsika, Shon Goldberg and Abdoulaye Seck. Daniel Sundgren and Chery should play as wingers, with Neta Lavi and Mohammed Abu Fani as midfielders. Chery could play as a number ten behind Frantzdy Pierrot and Mavis Tchibota as strikers.

Juventus: Allegri spoke ahead Tuesday's clash and underlined the issues of the team after Juventus lost against AC Milan at San Siro last Saturday.

"We need heart and passion. It's a part of a path after many years of victories. We put in all our love and the passion that Juventus deserve, but we must do more and more, regain self-esteem and return to the previous standards," he said. The Juventus coach is definitely under pressure after a difficult start to the season and needs three points here.

Prediction

Juventus have no alternatives other than winning against Maccabi Haifa, and they do just that. Pick: Juventus 2, Maccabi Haifa 1.