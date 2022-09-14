The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

PSG @ Maccabi Haifa

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and PSG will be playing Maccabi Haifa at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Sammy Ofer Stadium. PSG won 2-1 against Juventus last Tuesday. Less fortunate on Matchday 1, Maccabi Haifa lost 2-0 to Benfica last week. Right now, PSG (three points) is in second place in Group H behind Benfica (three points), while Maccabi Haifa (zero points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for PSG would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Benfica should they also win). Maccabi Haifa wants a win to keep them out of last.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch