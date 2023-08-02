The second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round continues as Maccabi Haifa host Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday on Paramount+. The competition was tight in the first leg of this matchup, but Sheriff used their signature defensive style to secure a 1-0 home victory. Now, the competition moves to Israel where Maccabi Haifa are very difficult to play against. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel is set for 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Maccabi Haifa vs. Sheriff odds list Maccabi as the -255 favorites (risk $255 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sheriff as the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Sheriff vs. Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Haifa vs. Sheriff date: Wednesday, August 2

Maccabi Haifa vs. Sheriff time: 1 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League qualifying picks for Maccabi Haifa vs. Sheriff

Before tuning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the 2023 UEFA Champions League second-round qualifiers picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 151-126-7 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 34 units for his followers.

For Maccabi Haifa vs. Sheriff, Eimer is picking Maccabi to win to nil for a +100 payout. The expert acknowledges that Sheriff will play another defense-first game, which is also why he's leaning on Under 2.5 goals to be scored. However, the Moldovan side has struggled on the road against teams weaker than Maccabi.



"Since they are traveling to a difficult place to play, I expect to see Sheriff park the bus from the first second of play and focus on holding onto that 1-0 aggregate lead for as long as possible," Eimer told SportsLine.

