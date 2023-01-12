Love conquers all, even when it comes to the Northern Premier League season. Macclesfield FC has announced that forward Tom Clare, 23, will be leaving the team to appear on the reality dating show 'Love Island.'

In its official statement, the club, which is at the seventh level of the English football system in the Northern Premier League, said it is disappointed that it will lose Clare for the time being, but it is supportive of his decision to pursue a new opportunity on 'Love Island.'

"Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first-ever signings back in 2021," Macclesfield said in its statement.

"Despite the fact that we are disappointed to lose a player of Tom's calibre for the foreseeable future, we also recognise the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level.

"Tom remains very much part of our plans here at the Leasing.com Stadium and has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the Club after the show.

"We wish Tom every success and look forward to welcoming him back to the Club in due course."

Clare, who will head to South Africa for filming of the newest season, will be missed by his club. Clare led Macclesfield in goals last season and won the team's inaugural Golden Boot award in the process.

The good news for Macclesfield is that it has built up a big lead in the Northern Premier League's West Division. Macclesfield is in first place with 52 points. Leek Town is in second with 44 points.