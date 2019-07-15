Mahrez sends Algeria into AFCON final with stunning last-minute free kick goal over Nigeria
The Manchester City winger hit the ball perfectly to give his team the win in the dying moments of the semifinal
For the first time since 1990, Algeria is back in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, and it did it in the most brilliant of ways. Taking on Nigeria in the semifinals on Sunday, Algeria won 2-1 on a last-minute free-kick from star Riyad Mahrez. After taking a 1-0 lead and conceding an equalizer in the second half, the Algerians pushed for a winner, hitting the crossbar in the final moments before a golden chance from a set piece atop the box. Mahez, a free-kick specialist, went far post with an unbelievably pacey effort to beat the goalkeeper and send his team through to the final. Take a look:
That's as good as it gets, really. Check out that Nigeria player laying down behind the wall, thinking he could go low. He didn't go low, he didn't go high over the wall, but he went far post -- the most challenging of the three -- and he made it look easy. The power, the accuracy and the timing were all perfect, and now his team is on the brink.
Algeria will take on Senegal on Friday in the final. You can see the game on fuboTV (Try for free).
